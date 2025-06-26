Trans-Baikal's gross regional product to triple by 2036 — local government

CHITA, June 26. /TASS/. Trans-Baikal's gross regional product (GRP) will triple by 2036 against 2024, the regional government's Acting Deputy Chairman Buyanto Batomunkuev said at the New Horizons Forum.

"Together with the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, and Vostokgosplan we have developed a target model to forecast the region's economy based on forecasts to 2036. By 2036, GRP will grow three times against 2024. Investments in fixed assets will grow by almost four times. These are our very realistic forecasts," he said.

Against 2018, the region's GRP has grown by 2.2 times, and investments in fixed assets have tripled, he added, adding the region would keep this growth rate.

"As for the economy's structure, mining takes the biggest share - almost 26%. Cargo transportation and storage that are developing rapidly take 15%. <...> Processing industry - only 2.5% of GRP, while investments in that sector account for 26.5% of the total investment, which demonstrates that deeper processing of minerals is developing into the economy basis and enterprises that extract minerals are close to design capacity," he added.

The New Horizons Forum is an event of the Eastern Economic Forum. It runs in Chita on June 25-27. The jubilee Eastern Economic Forum is due in Vladivostok on September 3-6.