Russian Government Bond Index up above 114 points first since last April

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Government Bond Index (RGBI) has surpassed 114 points for the first time since April 26, 2025, according to the Moscow Exchange trading data.

As of 9:55 a.m. Moscow time (6:55 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index was up by 0.33% at 114.04 points. By 10:23 a.m. Moscow time (7:23 a.m. GMT), the RGBI Index had extended gains slightly to 0.39% reaching 114.1 points.

The Moscow Exchange Government Bond Index is the main indicator of the Russian government debt market. The Moscow Exchange has been calculating the RGBI since December 31, 2002, with 100 points being its initial value.