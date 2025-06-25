US oil inventories down 5.8 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the US decreased by 5.8 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 415.1 mln barrels as of June 20, 2025, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 11% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT) the price of August futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 0.68% at $68.28 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with August delivery was up by 0.41% at $65.48 per barrel.