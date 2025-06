MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official dollar exchange rate at 78.1959 rubles for June 26, 2025, which is 19 kopecks lower than the previous indicator.

The official euro exchange rate has been lowered by 68 kopecks to 91.0599 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been lowered by 6 kopecks to 10.9069 rubles.