EAEU to conclude economic partnership agreement with UAE at its summit

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The agreement on the economic partnership between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with the UAE will be signed at the EAEU summit in Minsk on June 27, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"Chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission [Bakytzhan] Sagintaev and deputy prime ministers of EAEU member-countries will sign the economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates and the temporary trade agreement with Mongolia," Ushakov said.

Mongolia and the UAE expressed earlier their interest in cooperating with the EAEU.