Phosagro boosts export supplies of fertilizers by 10% in 5M 2025 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. PhosAgro increased exports of fertilizers by 10% in January - May 2025, CEO Mikhail Rybnikov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"During the first five months of 2025, with fully closed needs of Russian agricultural producers, we increased export shipments by about 10% or 400,000 metric tons to 4.3 mln metric tons," Rybnikov said.

The company shipped almost one mln metric tons to India, compared to 700,000 metric tons a year earlier. Shipments to Africa gained one third. Latin America accounts for about 40% of total exports, the chief executive added.