Producers request to increase priority of fertilizer carriage by rail

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers consider necessary to increase the priority of fertilizer carriage by rail and transfer such traffic from the sixth stage to the third one within the framework of nondiscriminatory access rules, Executive Director of the Russian Association of Fertilizer Producers Maxim Kuznetsov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We focus now on increasing the priority of domestic carriage of fertilizers from the sixth stage to the third one," he said.

Fertilizer export shipments are going normally now, Kuznetsov added.

Russia introduced rules of nondiscriminatory access to rail infrastructure since January 1, 2025. The rules prioritize special, repair, passenger, postal and international transportation against freight ones, and the latter are now broken down into categories, depending on their significance. According to new rules, fuel and fertilizers are now in the sixth category and not in the third one as before.