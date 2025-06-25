Twitch fined almost $900,000 in Russia

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The amount of fines against the Twitch platform in Russia has already reached almost 70 mln rubles ($888,000), with failure to remove prohibited content being the main reason, the press service of Russia's mass media and telecommunications watchdog (Roskomnadzor) told TASS.

"Administrative proceedings against Twitch Interactive, Inc. have been instituted due to failure to remove prohibited content and failure to fulfill the obligations of the social network owner stipulated by Russian legislation. The amount of fines imposed totals 69.7 mln rubles," the regulator said.

Meanwhile, the administration of Twitch has also independently deleted around 1,700 pages with illegal content.