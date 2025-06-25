Pulkovo Airport plans to automate baggage handling duties with new robots

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/.Cognitive Pilot, a joint venture between Sber and Cognitive Technologies, will deliver up to 45 AI-assisted robots that will carry out baggage handling duties and clear snow at the Pulkovo Airport of St. Petersburg, the press service of the developer told TASS.

"Northern Capital Gateway [the Pulkovo Airport operator - TASS] is leading the aviation industry in adopting AI and robotic transport solutions. This marks a full-scale, industrial transition of the airport to robotic systems. It’s the first project of its kind in Russia and one of the first globally to implement unmanned vehicles on this scale for airport operations. The results will be significant, visible, and impactful," Cognitive Pilot CEO Olga Uskova said.

The robot will be able to autonomously transport luggage carts up to a weight of about three metric tons from the baggage carousel to the airplane parking area and back. Its use will make it possible to increase baggage handling speeds at the Pulkovo Airport by 23%. The agreement also provides for using a robot to cut grass on the airfield and clear the airport territory from snow.

Northern Capital Gateway also plans to purchase up to 45 driverless towing vehicles by late 2028.