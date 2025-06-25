Sibur to be pragmatic with foreign companies desirous to return — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. Sibur is ready to a dialogue with foreign companies having the desire to return to Russia but will be pragmatic in its actions, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"If such a decision is made and we as a country will be ready to extend our hand to them, Sibur will act pragmatically in this regard. If there are process, engineering and product solutions benefiting us, why not? We have never turned away from anyone, never created barriers against cooperation ourselves," Karisalov said.

"Counterparts must be ready to a pragmatic approach. We managed to do many things differently, do them on our own," the chief executive added.