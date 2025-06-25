Sibur to commercialize new polypropylene plant in 2027 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. Sibur plans to begin commercialization of a new polypropylene production facility (DGP-2) with the capacity of 570,000 metric tons in Tobolsk in 2027, CEO of the Russian petrochemical major Mikhail Karisalov told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The end of 2026 - completion of DGP-2 construction; its commercialization will start in 2027," the chief executive said.

Sibur started building the new plant in late August 2023. Investments into the project will total about 195 bln rubles ($2.5 bln).