Russian stock market rises at opening of main trading session

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The Russian stock market saw gains at the start of the main trading session on Wednesday, while the yuan also advanced in early trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index was up 0.66%, reaching 2,763.13 points, while the RTS Index rose by an identical 0.66% to 1,110.42 points. At the same time, the yuan-to-ruble exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange increased by 3.9 kopecks compared to the previous session’s closing level, standing at 10.949 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its growth to 2,766.16 points (+0.77%), while the RTS Index reached 1,111.63 points (+0.77%). At that moment, the yuan’s rise had slowed slightly, trading at 10.9115 rubles (+0.15 kopecks).

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange has suspended trading in US dollars and euros due to sanctions imposed by the United States against both the exchange and the National Clearing Center. To determine official ruble exchange rates for the dollar and euro, the Bank of Russia now relies on bank reporting and data from over-the-counter trading.