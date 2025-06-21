Digital Development Minister sees no basis for foreign digital platforms’ return to Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Digital Development Minister Maksut Shadaev said he sees no grounds for foreign platforms to return to Russia. According to him, many of these platforms did not fully comply with Russian laws prior to their exit.

"There are expectations that foreign platforms will return soon. Honestly, I see no reason for this, yet the discussion continues that they are ‘about to return’ and that everything we have painstakingly reclaimed will be lost again," the minister said during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It should be understood that before the special military operation, many of these platforms did not fully meet Russian legal requirements regarding the storage of personal data and other regulations," he added.

