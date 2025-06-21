Rosneft CEO does not anticipate global oil surplus, reserves at 5-year low

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin does not foresee a surplus of oil on the global market in the long term. Currently, global oil reserves are at their lowest level in the past five years.

"Despite declared increases in production, any talk of a surplus in the oil market over the long term is unfounded. Global oil reserves are presently at their lowest levels in the past five years," he said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to him, the decision by OPEC leaders to accelerate oil production now appears to be a prudent and market-justified move that takes into account consumer interests amid the uncertainty surrounding the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict.

