Oil demand to remain high — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees with the OPEC forecast that oil demand will stay high.

"We agree with your forecasts that the needs for energy resources and oil will remain at a high level, 105.5 mln barrels per day. So it will remain in the near time. We also agree with such estimates," Putin said at the meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

OPEC expert estimates served as a basis to a significant degree when determining the strategy of Russia’s development and the energy sector development strategy, Putin added.