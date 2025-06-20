Russia strictly adheres to its OPEC+ commitments — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia strictly honors all of its commitments to partners within the OPEC+ framework, President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The fact is, we adhere very strictly to all of our agreements in cooperation with our friends and partners within OPEC+," the Russian leader noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

