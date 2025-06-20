Russia will support the return of foreign companies where it is beneficial — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia will make a decision regarding the return of foreign companies and will support it in cases where such a move proves advantageous, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We will ultimately need to decide on the return of those foreign companies that wish to re-enter our market. We should support everything that is in our national interest," he said.

Putin added that many foreign companies that worked in Russia for a long period of time left the country with huge losses. "Many investors withdrew on their own, with huge losses. However, our policy in this sense has not experienced any changes," the president said.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.