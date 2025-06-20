Global economic debt amounts to 300% — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The total debt burden of the global economy has reached 300%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Under current conditions, as debt and overleveraging continue to rise across the global economy, with total debt now reaching 300%, this inevitably affects everyone," he said.

"We discussed tariff policy: trade between the United States and China accounts for 20% of global trade. In the current environment, where debt and overleveraging are increasing throughout the global economy, the debt level has already reached 300%, of course, this affects everyone," he said.

"As for the shadow fleet and related matters, our Chinese colleague expressed it very precisely, in my view: wherever someone attempts to strike a blow, that is exactly where we ultimately grow stronger. Why? Because we always find a response and a solution," the Russian leader emphasized.

