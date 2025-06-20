Russia needs private investments, including foreign ones — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia needs private investments, including foreign ones, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We believe in general that private investments is what we needed. The Russian economy can hardly develop efficiently without them. This pertains to foreign investments to the full extent," the president said.

The investment potential of Russian economic operators is rather large but any foreign investments are welcomed, Putin added.