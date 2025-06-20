RDIF, Vietnamese SHINEC corporation agree on partnership for joint investments

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Vietnam’s investment corporation SHINEC have reached an agreement on partnership for joint investments in a number of sectors, including logistics, port infrastructure, mineral processing, warehousing, and industrial real estate on the territory of Russia and Vietnam. A respective agreement has been signed on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the press service of the Fund said in a statement.

"The agreement between RDIF and SHINEC contributes to strengthening of bilateral economic ties and increasing the volume of mutual investments between Russia and Vietnam," the statement reads.

"Partnership with SHINEC opens up new possibilities for extension of investment interaction between Russia and Vietnam on the principles of sustainable development and technological innovations," RDIF Chief Executive Officer, Special Representative of Russian President for investment and economic cooperation Kirill Dmitriev was quoted as saying.

