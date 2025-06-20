G7's share in global economy shrinking year after year, while BRICS' share growing — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The G7's share in the world economy is decreasing year after year, while the BRICS' share is growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

