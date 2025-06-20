Russia to create open platform of global growth — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia will create an open and fair global growth platform, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"[Russia] will create an open and fair platform of global growth, it will unite investment mechanisms and technological standards, financial and logistics services, trading instruments and other solutions," the Russian leader said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovation’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

