Technological breakthroughs must contribute to reducing poverty — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Positive technological change must be global and accessible to all, with the impact of technological breakthroughs aimed at delivering tangible benefits, including the reduction of poverty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The question is how to ensure that positive technological developments are spread universally, that new digital technological solutions are accessible and allow countries, regions, and cities to reach a new level of development and progress, rise and ensure that the benefits of technological breakthroughs serve the common good, including transforming social structures, reducing poverty, and improving quality of life," the Russian leader said.

According to Putin, a further outcome of technological progress should be the creation of equal opportunities for every individual to gain knowledge that enables them to unlock their potential. "In other words, this would embody a fundamental principle - the principle of justice," he noted.

About the forum

