Russia to create national digital transport platform — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia plans to create a national digital platform in the sphere of transport and logistics, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We will transfer into the digital format, to platform solutions the entire transport outline of Russia, including motor, air, rail, riverine and sea services. That is, this means creation of a national digital transport and logistical platform," the head of state said.

"International arteries crossing the territory of our country, including the trans-Arctic transport corridor from St. Petersburg via Murmansk to Vladivostok and others, will develop on such modern technology base in particular," Putin added.