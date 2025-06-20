Russia has its digital platforms — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia has good examples of its own successful electronic platforms, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As distinct from the majority of countries depending on global platforms, Russia has good examples of its own successful electronic platforms. This is a real, sound achievement of the national business that we can certainly be proud of," the Russian leader said.

"We will continue creating conditions, under which Russian digital platforms will develop and compete with international giants," the president noted.