Russian, Turkish energy ministers discuss security of energy supplies at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that he discussed issues of security of energy supplies with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Tsivilyov, on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We discussed the influence of regional and global developments on energy markets and the strategic importance of security of supplies. The main topics of our meeting also included the status of existing projects between our countries and new areas of cooperation for the coming period," Bayraktar wrote on X following the meeting.

