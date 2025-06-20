Commercialization of research requires to be increased — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The level of scientific developments’ commercialization in Russia is low and should be increased, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I regret saying that the level of the so-called commercialization of events of the scientific, academic community is low. Small innovation ventures created by higher educational institutions and research organizations have just one invention out of one hundred reaching the practical result. I reiterate, this is small, this is absolutely insufficient," Putin said.

"More active interaction is needed between educational organizations, research institutes and the business environment - and they should be helped in finding each other," the Russian leader added.

One of the ways to increase the share of inventions’ commercialization can be cooperation between the business and research institutions at all stages of project consideration, the head of state noted.

"It is important to not merely develop solutions but also to quickly embody then in goods, in services that have the demand inside Russia and globally, capable of improving the quality of life of citizens and make it, this life, more comfortable and convenient," he stressed.