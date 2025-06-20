Global challenges require a global response, Putin says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Global challenges faced by today’s world require a global response, and resolving problems on one’s own or at the expense of others is no longer possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Global challenges faced by the world today certainly requite a global response. It is simply no longer possible to solve issues on one’s own, even more so at someone else’s expense. It’s an illusion," the head of state maintained.

Further development of the civilization is possible only through countries’ joint actions, Putin added. "Only joint actions within such an organization as BRICS or other venues can take the entire civilization forward," he stated.