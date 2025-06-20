Terms for return of foreign companies to Russia 'in the works' — Finance Minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The government continues to work on the terms for the return of foreign companies to the Russian market, it is important to find a "golden mean," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

"It is in the works. We are still figuring it out. It is important not to overdo it, not to impose a ban, because after all, this is a market, a place for competition. If we are locked within our own producers, this will not increase the efficiency of these producers. We need foreigners from the point of view of good competition, on the one hand. On the other hand - it is different logic, indeed - not to harm our companies that have invested and spent money. Foreign producers come with finished products and begin to push out our own who have already invested. Here we need to find this golden mean," Siluanov said.

