Sky News Arabia presenter to moderate SPIEF session with Putin's participation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. UAE-based journalist Nadim Koteich will moderate the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The forum will be moderated by Arab journalist Nadim Koteich. He works for the UAE-based TV company Sky [News Arabia]. He has already met with [Russian] President [Vladimir Putin], he spoke with the president during a meeting with BRICS media editors-in-chief ahead of the Kazan summit. And he had the opportunity to ask the president questions and interact with him. Today, he will moderate [the event]," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Koteich has more than 20 years of experience in journalism and has served as the CEO of the UAE-based TV channel Sky News Arabia since January 2024.