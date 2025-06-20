INTERVIEW: Russian trade ministry plans to reduce costs of first batches of Russian planes

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry has undertaken the commitment to reduce costs of first batches of domestically-made aircraft, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In order to ensure sales, we have undertaken the task to reduce the cost of making the first batches. We are yet to agree with air carriers about leasing fees, agree on volumes and costs of post-sale support," he said.

The minister said that in accordance with the complex plan of the Russian aircraft-making industry development, a total of 18 MS-21 planes, 42 SJ-100, 3 Il-114 and 11 Tu-214 planes have been contracted.

At present, the work is under way to contract the following batches with deliveries until 2030.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.