Uralchem hopes to boost fertilizer deliveries to Africa — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Uralchem hopes to increase fertilizer deliveries to Africa by five times to 5 mln metric tons per year by 2030, CEO of the Russian fertilizer company Dmitry Konyaev said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our objective and task is to have an increase for Africa, desirably, to 5 mln tons. Then there will be real results, real achievements," the chief executive said.

The company delivered 1 mln metric tons to the continent as of the end of 2024 but the potential of the market is great, he added.