ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The topic of the high key rate will be reflected in the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestiya news outlet in the interview.

"I am confident that this issue will be highlighted in any way," Peskov said.

The plenary session of SPIEF is scheduled for June 20.