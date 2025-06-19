Nornickel develops palladium-based materials twice quicker than foreign companies do

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Palladium Technology Center managed to cut time for laboratory development and tests of palladium-based materials technologies to 9 months, which is 2 times faster than foreign companies do, the center's Director Dmitry Izotov told TASS on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have managed to reach the development and laboratory testing term of 9 months, against 18-24 months foreign companies have. We use a hybrid approach: on the one hand, for every project we attract a most competent external research team, and on the other hand, we develop the internal competence center," he said.

At the forum's session "The Power of Partnership: how cooperation between universities, investors and technology companies favor development of innovations," he said that by 2030, the center, which was established in late 2023, plans to bring to the market 100 new palladium-based materials that are in demand in the industry. The center has been working with more than 20 Russian research teams from five federal districts. "Our cooperation model is attractive for all the parties. Universities are gaining commercial implementation of scientific competencies by adopting new approaches to project management. We are getting the opportunity to implement projects most promptly and to get access to the world's leading consumers on the basis of the internal competence center. This is critically important for determining the right target specifications in the beginning and for creating products with strong competitive advantages," he told the session participants.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) runs on June 18-21. This year, the event's theme is "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World."

