Arkhangelsk to be first northern region to use marine drones

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Arkhangelsk Region will be the first Russian northern region to begin using marine drones, Governor Alexander Tsybulsky posted on Telegram.

The region signed an agreement with Si Project and Unmanned Logistics at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, he wrote.

"We have agreed with Si Project and Unmanned Logistics to launch a pilot project to use unmanned marine vessels. We will start practical implementation in June already, and the Arkhangelsk Region will become Russia's first region to use marine drones in northern conditions," the post reads.

First routes will be between Arkhangelsk and the city islands, and further on - in the White Sea, including the Solovki Islands. The governor pointed to the project's logistical and industrial potential: the partners eye localizing production of unmanned marine equipment in the Arkhangelsk Region, which means jobs, technology, and industrial development. "Before end of September, we will agree on regulations necessary for the full launch of this project, including an experimental legal regime for the operation of marine drones in the region," he said.

"Initially, we will work out issues related to the technologies that we need to have unmanned vessels operate in the Arctic, to ensure safe navigation and cargo delivery to hard-to-reach settlements," Unmanned Logistics' CEO Vladimir Shumilov said. "Another important issue is to train personnel for the industry. Unmanned shipments are a new field, it is just being formed, and specialists are needed there. We plan to develop cooperation with universities in the Arkhangelsk Region, which will give the project great opportunities."

The Arkhangelsk Region has identified potential locations for launching and lifting unmanned vessels.

