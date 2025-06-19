Sber’s base case provides for key rate lowering — deputy CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The base case of Sber anticipates key rate lowering by the Bank of Russia to 10% in June 2027, Deputy CEO Anatoly Popov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our current base case contemplates key rate lowering to 10% in June 2027," he said.

