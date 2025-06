ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel plans to boost the production output by 25% by 2030, head of Government Relations function Nikolay Utkin told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our short-term plans are to boost production volumes by 25% by 2030," he said.

"This pertains not merely to ore mining that we associate with development of the Talnakh cluster," Utkin added.