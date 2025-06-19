Hungary not ready to abandon oil supplies from Russia via Druzhba — Szijjarto

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary is not ready to abandon oil supplies from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Druzhba pipeline is the main route for supplies to Hungary. We do not want to abandon it as <…> the capacity of the pipeline from Croatia is not sufficient to provide [oil] to Hungary [in full]," he said.

Maintaining oil supply volumes is implied, Szijjarto noted. "We really appreciate this cooperation, it is very reliable, and Russian companies always fulfill their supply obligations so there is no reason to stop it," he said.

