Russian tech firm developing logistics UAV with 750 kg takeoff weight

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Radar MMS Research and Production Enterprise is developing a new logistics unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with a 750 kg takeoff weight under an R&D project, Company Executive Director Ivan Antsev told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Thursday.

"Within the framework of the national project, work is underway to develop an unmanned aircraft system with a takeoff weight of up to 750 kg and a payload of 150 kg. This end-to-end R&D project envisages developing both the drone and its components that include robotized ground infrastructure, which will provide for the automatic operation of light electric aerial vehicles without human operators. Logistics is the main sphere of its application," the executive said.

