Russian customs working on intergovernmental agreements - deputy head

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Customs Service is working on intergovernmental agreements for cooperation and mutual aid in customs affairs with more than fifteen countries from Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, deputy head of the service Tatiana Merkushova told TASS in an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"An intergovernmental agreement for cooperation and mutual help in customs affairs is the basis for customs cooperation. The work is underway in more narrow practical areas after its conclusion. At the time being, the work on such agreements is carried with customs services of more than fifteen countries from Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia," she said.

The Russian customs plans to achieve signing of the agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Bolivia in the near time, Merkushova added.