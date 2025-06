MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to broaden Russian-Vietnamese energy cooperation, including on hydrocarbon projects on the Russian territory.

"We have lots of good projects <…> and we are ready to broaden this cooperation, including by giving our Vietnamese friends an opportunity to work on hydrocarbons in Russia," Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.