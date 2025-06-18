Data storage on Russian servers to be condition for foreign companies return

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Storage of all the data on Russian servers will be one of conditions for the return of foreign companies to Russia, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said in an interview with RT at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Technologies should be [here]; data should be kept on our servers," the minister said.

"The competition should be, a certain import share should be present," Reshetnikov noted. "We should also understand that if we export, we need to import, otherwise it will be the export of capital," he added.