ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has estimated the damage from a drone attack carried out by the Kiev regime on the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station in the Krasnodar Region at approximately 2.7 bln rubles ($34.38 mln), the consortium’s CEO Nikolay Gorban said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025.

"The preliminary estimate of the damage at the Kropotkinskaya station stands at about 2.7 bln rubles. We still need to work with the insurance company," he said, adding that the exact amount of compensation to be paid by the insurance company will not be known until late 2025.

Gorban noted that all CPC shareholders, including foreign partners, provided advisory support during the station’s restoration following the attack and assisted in delivering the necessary equipment.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium has also initiated a formal procedure to file a claim against the Kiev regime over damages resulting from a UAV attack on the Kropotkinskaya station. "We do not have a formal international legal standing and therefore cannot directly file a claim in an international court. However, there is a specific procedure, which we have now initiated, to pursue legal action," Gorban added.

According to the consortium, Ukraine has yet to respond to Kazakhstan’s official inquiry regarding the attack on the Kropotkinskaya station. No assurances have been provided, nor has any apology been issued, Gorban noted.

On February 17, 2025, the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station, the CPC’s largest facility on Russian territory, was struck by fixed-wing UAVs operated by armed formations under the control of the Kiev regime. The station sustained significant damage and remained out of service until May 23.

