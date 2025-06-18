Russians most of all wait for return of IKEA, McDonald's

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russians that want the foreign brands to return are waiting most of all for IKEA, McDonald's, H&M, and Zara, head of the Russian Quality System (Roskachestvo) nonprofit organization Maxim Protasov told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"There is a group of consumers that do not want the return of foreign brands at all. At the same time, the majority says that they can be returned exclusively on conditions interesting for the country. Speaking about the specific brands, Russians wait most of all for the return of IKEA, McDonald's, H&M, and Zara," Protasov said.

According to the consumer behavior research center of the organization, from 70% to 93% of Russians select domestically produced foods, while figures are lower for other categories of goods, he added.