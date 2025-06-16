Russian stock indices mixed on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with mixed dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index lost 0.45% to 2,737.83 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index moved up by 0.18% to 1,098.6 points. The yuan lost 0.4 kopecks to 10.89 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index has the correction today but it is important to assess dynamics for the day on whole. There was a feeling last week the Index may drop below 2,700 points but now, after the suddenly sparked conflict in the Middle East, deep correction appears of low probability thus far," Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World noted.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,760-2,770 points on Tuesday, BCS Investment World said.