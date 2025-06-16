Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 2.7% in May — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation gained 2.7% month on month in May 2025, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate surged by 25.9% annually in January-May 2025.

In May 2025, the real effective ruble rate edged up by 3.7% against the dollar (+29.3% from the year start) and added 2.9% against the euro against the prior month (up 20.4% from the year beginning).

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.