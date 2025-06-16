Russia working to determine responsibility of robotic transport operators

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is developing a mechanism of determining the degree of responsibility of all the stakeholders in using unmanned transportation means, Deputy Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS in an interview before the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This is one of key issues. The work is now underway to clearly define responsibility of dispatchers, operators, developers and other participants in driverless transport operations," the official said.

Certified laboratories should be created, which will deal with testing and conformation of the autonomy level of transportation means, Nikitin added.