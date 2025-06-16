European market share to decline twofold in Russian fish exports by 2030

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The share of the European market in Russian fish exports is to decline twofold to approximately 8% by 2030, President of the All-Russian Association of Fish Producers (ARAFP) German Zverev told TASS in an interview before the forthcoming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The share of the European market in Russian exports stood at about 14% in 2021-2022. We are gradually refocusing our exports to markets of friendly countries during 2022-2025. This is a rather challenging process; making new contracts and searching for new partners requires a sound approach. We are working for the EU share in our fish exports to be lower by a factor of two, approximately 8%," Zverev said.

The direct legal ban on exports of Russian fish products to the European markets currently covers only one market segment, the crab one, and several companies, the expert said. "In other aspects, anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the European Union are the aggregate of predominantly economic measures creating unequal conditions for Russian products and worsening its price situation in the European market," Zverev stressed.