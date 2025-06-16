Russia’s international reserves up $8.6 bln in one week to $687.3 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves amounted to $687.3 bln as of June 6, 2025, which is $8.6 bln higher than in the previous week, the Central Bank reported.

"International reserves amounted to $687.3 bln as of the end of the day on June 6, 2025, having increased by $8.6 bln, or by 1.3%, in one week mainly as a result of positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of May 30, Russia’s international reserves totaled $678.7 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.