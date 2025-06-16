OPEC keeps oil demand outlook globally for 2025, 2026

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The global oil demand may grow in 2025 by 1.3 mln barrels daily and the similar incremental growth is expected next year, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its June report.

Therefore, the demand growth estimate stays unchanged against the prior forecast. In absolute terms, oil demand may total 105.13 barrels daily globally in 2025 and 106.42 mln barrels daily in 2026.

At the same time, OPEC lowered the forecast for oil supply growth from non-OPEC+ countries by 0.1 mln barrels per day to 0.7 mln barrels daily. The forecast for 2025 is kept at the level of 0.8 mln barrels per day.